All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close-up young adult female looking at a smartphone
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083551989
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|10.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
hd00:08Relaxed Mixed Race Young Woman Looking at Mobile Phone in Hammock at the Beach near the Sea at Sunset. Koh Phangan, Thailand. HD Slowmotion.
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:14Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
4k00:13Portrait of happy hipster woman typing by mobile phone outdoors. Closeup cheerful girl walking with smartphone in urban background. Smiling lady holding cellphone in hands outside.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
appbrightcarefreecaucasiancloseupcolorfulcolorscommunicationconnectioncoolfashionablefemalegen zgeneration zgirlshappinesshomeindoorslaughinglifestylemessagemessagingmetaversemillennialonlinepeoplephonepinksmartphonesmilingsocialsocial mediastudenttechtechnologyteenagertrendywomanwomenyoungyoung adult