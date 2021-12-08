All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Gen Z female friends hanging out outdoors looking at a smartphone
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083551950
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|733.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Attractive young woman walking at the sunny city streets and chatting with friends, joyful hipster girl using cellphone outdoors, sunset background
hd00:08Dating young couple happy in love taking self-portrait photo on Times Square, New York City at night. Beautiful young multiracial tourists having fun date, Manhattan, USA. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
4k00:27A group of young male and female friends are sitting outdoors and watching a live sport using mobile phone or smartphone. Fashionable and happy millennial celebrating when favourite team scores.
4k00:13Food Truck Employee Hands Out a Burger to a Happy Young Woman. Young Lady is Using NFC Payment on Her Smartphone to Pay for Food. Street Food Truck Selling Burgers in a Modern Hip Neighbourhood.
4k00:06girl rides an electric scooter or e-scooter roller in hamburg city germany, ecological e mobility in the urban city, 4k Steady Parallel Side Shot, modern transportation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Group of Teenagers Using Tablet Computer for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Cinematic close up shot of young happy girl friends of different ethnicities having fun to use smartphones together on basketball outdoor court after finishing friendly game match.
4k00:14Cinematic shot of young happy girl friends of different ethnicities having fun to make selfie or technology video call on basketball outdoor court after finishing friendly game match.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
2 peopleafrican americanblackcarefreecommunicationconnectioncooldiversityfashionablefemalefriendsfriendshipgen zgeneration zhanging outhappinesshomehouseindividualleisurelifestylemessagingmobileoutdoorsphonescreen timesittingsmartphonesmilingsocial issuessocial mediastreettogethernesstreetrendywallyoung adult