 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Group of gen z friends hanging out outdoors on their smartphones

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083551947
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV685.2 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV11.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Closeup Of Carefree Teen Girls Making Funny Faces And Smiling For Selfies (4K)
4k00:18Closeup Of Carefree Teen Girls Making Funny Faces And Smiling For Selfies (4K)
leisure, party, technology, people and holidays concept - happy friends taking selfie with smartphone and gathering for dinner at summer garden party
hd00:10leisure, party, technology, people and holidays concept - happy friends taking selfie with smartphone and gathering for dinner at summer garden party
A group of young male and female friends are sitting outdoors and watching a live sport using mobile phone or smartphone. Fashionable and happy millennial celebrating when favourite team scores.
4k00:27A group of young male and female friends are sitting outdoors and watching a live sport using mobile phone or smartphone. Fashionable and happy millennial celebrating when favourite team scores.
girl rides an electric scooter or e-scooter roller in hamburg city germany, ecological e mobility in the urban city, 4k Steady Parallel Side Shot, modern transportation
4k00:06girl rides an electric scooter or e-scooter roller in hamburg city germany, ecological e mobility in the urban city, 4k Steady Parallel Side Shot, modern transportation
Teen Girls Amused By Something They See On A Cell Phone
hd00:10Teen Girls Amused By Something They See On A Cell Phone
Group of multi-cultural children posing for selfie with friends in countryside together - shot in slow motion
4k00:27Group of multi-cultural children posing for selfie with friends in countryside together - shot in slow motion
Young friends talking and using smartphone sitting in cafe in city
hd00:19Young friends talking and using smartphone sitting in cafe in city
Two young male colleagues wearing face protective mask sitting together outdoors and using mobile phone or smartphone. Close friends discussing looking at the cellphone amid Corona virus epidemic
4k00:14Two young male colleagues wearing face protective mask sitting together outdoors and using mobile phone or smartphone. Close friends discussing looking at the cellphone amid Corona virus epidemic

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of men and women sit next to a campfire with drinks and use tablet in a forest. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Group of men and women sit next to a campfire with drinks and use tablet in a forest. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Group of Teenagers Using Tablet Computer for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Group of Teenagers Using Tablet Computer for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Group of friends on smartphones outdoors in city at night
4k00:11Group of friends on smartphones outdoors in city at night
Group of friends taking selfies with city skyline at night
4k00:13Group of friends taking selfies with city skyline at night
Same model in other videos
Gen Z female taking a selfie with a smartphone
4k00:15Gen Z female taking a selfie with a smartphone
Close-up young adult female looking at a smartphone
4k00:08Close-up young adult female looking at a smartphone
Gen Z female friends hanging out outdoors looking at a smartphone
4k00:07Gen Z female friends hanging out outdoors looking at a smartphone
Group of gen z friends sitting on a wall outdoors
4k00:08Group of gen z friends sitting on a wall outdoors
Close-up Gen Z female friends playing a video game with console
4k00:09Close-up Gen Z female friends playing a video game with console
Gen Z female friends using a laptop together for study
4k00:10Gen Z female friends using a laptop together for study

Related video keywords