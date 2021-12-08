 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083551014
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.4 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV27.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Happy old middle aged couple using laptop talking together doing online shopping, senior mature retired family reading discussing internet computer news, choosing travel offer on website at home
hd00:18Happy old middle aged couple using laptop talking together doing online shopping, senior mature retired family reading discussing internet computer news, choosing travel offer on website at home
Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Mobile Phone at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Mobile Phone at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Handsome Young Man Paying for Takeaway Coffee with Mobile Phone at Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Handsome Young Man Paying for Takeaway Coffee with Mobile Phone at Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Funny bored at work african american businessman worker falling asleep at office desk, sleepy deprived tired mixed race male student employee sleeping at workplace near laptop feel overworked concept
4k00:20Funny bored at work african american businessman worker falling asleep at office desk, sleepy deprived tired mixed race male student employee sleeping at workplace near laptop feel overworked concept
Man Wearing VR Headset at Living Room. Using Gestures with Hands. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Man Wearing VR Headset at Living Room. Using Gestures with Hands. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Bored and unimpressed millennial hipster internet user scrolls through smartphone applications, while slowly eats his organic breakfast with bran flakes and almond milk
4k00:24Bored and unimpressed millennial hipster internet user scrolls through smartphone applications, while slowly eats his organic breakfast with bran flakes and almond milk
Young man sitting in bed using smartphone digital tablet. Male adult scrolling online browsing social media or news
hd00:17Young man sitting in bed using smartphone digital tablet. Male adult scrolling online browsing social media or news
Couple Watching TV with Green Screen. Great for mockup usage. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Couple Watching TV with Green Screen. Great for mockup usage. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Laptop Computer at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Laptop Computer at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Male Office Worker at Hir Desk Works on a Laptop with Mock-up Green Screen. Over the Shoulder Close-up Footage. In the Background Creative Office.
4k00:12Male Office Worker at Hir Desk Works on a Laptop with Mock-up Green Screen. Over the Shoulder Close-up Footage. In the Background Creative Office.
Handsome Young Man is Jogging on a Street of a Big City Center. Male is Running in Blue T-Shirt, Wearing Wireless Headphones with His Favourite Music Playing. Urban Training Workout in the Morning.
4k00:20Handsome Young Man is Jogging on a Street of a Big City Center. Male is Running in Blue T-Shirt, Wearing Wireless Headphones with His Favourite Music Playing. Urban Training Workout in the Morning.
Handsome Young Man is Jogging on a Street of a Big City Center. Male is Running in Blue T-Shirt, Wearing Wireless Headphones with His Favourite Music Playing. Urban Training Workout in the Morning.
4k00:15Handsome Young Man is Jogging on a Street of a Big City Center. Male is Running in Blue T-Shirt, Wearing Wireless Headphones with His Favourite Music Playing. Urban Training Workout in the Morning.
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
Black male brushing teeth in bathroom at home
4k00:09Black male brushing teeth in bathroom at home

Related video keywords