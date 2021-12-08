 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black male moisturising skin in bathroom mirror

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083550960
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV677 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV7.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.4 MB

Related stock videos

Middle-aged man concerned by hair loss
hd00:10Middle-aged man concerned by hair loss
Sleepy shaggy young man looks at the mirror in bathroom in the morning and combs long hair with hands.
4k00:16Sleepy shaggy young man looks at the mirror in bathroom in the morning and combs long hair with hands.
Person checking the weight on the scale
hd00:06Person checking the weight on the scale
Mirror reflection young handsome smiling man touching beard, grooming in bathroom. Head shot close up happy confident shirtless european guy doing morning beauty routine, preparing for working day.
4k00:20Mirror reflection young handsome smiling man touching beard, grooming in bathroom. Head shot close up happy confident shirtless european guy doing morning beauty routine, preparing for working day.
Close up head shot mirror reflection young happy bare man brushing teeth with toothbrush and toothpaste. Smiling handsome guy enjoying morning oral anti cavity hygienic routine alone in bathroom.
4k00:14Close up head shot mirror reflection young happy bare man brushing teeth with toothbrush and toothpaste. Smiling handsome guy enjoying morning oral anti cavity hygienic routine alone in bathroom.
Mother and son happy family brushing teeth in bathroom looking at mirror smiling together enjoying healthcare. Boy is wearing modern bathrobe.
4k00:09Mother and son happy family brushing teeth in bathroom looking at mirror smiling together enjoying healthcare. Boy is wearing modern bathrobe.
Handsome man applying anti-wrinkle cream on his face
hd00:18Handsome man applying anti-wrinkle cream on his face
4K Happy mixed race family in bathroom cleaning their teeth together, as seen from the mirror's pov. Shot on RED Epic.
4k00:304K Happy mixed race family in bathroom cleaning their teeth together, as seen from the mirror's pov. Shot on RED Epic.
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords