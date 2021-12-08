All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083550957
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|32.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:11In Technology Research Facility: Female Project Manager Talks With Chief Engineer, they Consult Tablet Computer. Team of Industrial Engineers, Developers Work on Engine Design Using Computers
4k00:17Smiling african male student wear headset elearning study with online tutor teacher talk conference calling do video chat learn language make notes sit at home office desk look at laptop computer
4k00:17Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
4k00:05Serious young african businessman wear headset conference calling by webcam, focused mix race student study with online teacher in video chat look at laptop talk during videoconference at home office
4k00:14Senior male doctor videoconferencing woman remote patient consulting about corona virus pandemic during telemedicine video call in conference virtual webcam chat app. Over shoulder laptop screen view.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09In the Near Future Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Transparent Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project. 4K UHD.
4k00:12In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultadults onlyafrican-american ethnicityautumnbackpackblack ethnicityblack peoplebuilding exteriorbusinessbusinessmancitycity lifecoat - garmentcreative occupationday in the life seriesdesign professionaldomestic lifeentrepreneureyeglasseseyewearfashionablefront doorgay manhome interiorhome ownershiphouselgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesmalemenmetalmodernon the moveone man onlyone personoutdoorspeoplereal peopleresidential buildingscarfsmart phonestreettalkingtechnologytelephoneurban roadusing phonewinterwireless technology