All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black male taking food out of the oven at designer home
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083550954
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|17.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Close up shot of young baker standing in his bakery in the morning and sorting the fresh brown bread from the rack. Close up shot.
4k01:00Young guy in chef uniform spinning and tossing pizza dough throwing it up behind glass in restaurant kitchen. Skillful young pizza maker is cooking dough at modern restaurant kitchen. Pizza cooking
4k00:10Professional French Baker Butters Croissants on a Tray. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Man opens door of oven and takes out roast turkey. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
4k00:23Close up hands professional chef puts just now cooked pizza from oven inside a pizza box ready for delivery recipe take-out meat hot eat take-away box slow motion
4k00:07Young Shocked Man Opening Oven Filled With Smoke In Kitchen. Bad cook guy burning dinner in electric oven. Handsome male open built-in oven with burnt meal
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultafrican-american ethnicityarchitectblack ethnicityblack peoplebusinessmanchefcookingday in the life seriesdesign professionaldomestic kitchendomestic lifedomestic roomduskeyeglasseseyewearfashionablefoodgay manheat - temperaturehome interiorhome ownershiphousehousehold equipmentindoorskitchenkitchen counterlgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesmalemature adultmealmenmodernone personopeningovenoven mittpeoplepreparationpreparing foodreal peopleresidential buildingretirementvegan foodvegetablevegetarian foodwood - material