 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black male taking food out of the oven at designer home

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083550954
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.4 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV17.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Close up shot of young baker standing in his bakery in the morning and sorting the fresh brown bread from the rack. Close up shot.
4k00:28Close up shot of young baker standing in his bakery in the morning and sorting the fresh brown bread from the rack. Close up shot.
Young guy in chef uniform spinning and tossing pizza dough throwing it up behind glass in restaurant kitchen. Skillful young pizza maker is cooking dough at modern restaurant kitchen. Pizza cooking
4k01:00Young guy in chef uniform spinning and tossing pizza dough throwing it up behind glass in restaurant kitchen. Skillful young pizza maker is cooking dough at modern restaurant kitchen. Pizza cooking
Professional French Baker Butters Croissants on a Tray. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Professional French Baker Butters Croissants on a Tray. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Man opens door of oven and takes out roast turkey. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
4k00:10Man opens door of oven and takes out roast turkey. Shot on Sony FS700 at a frame rate of 25 fps
Close up hands professional chef puts just now cooked pizza from oven inside a pizza box ready for delivery recipe take-out meat hot eat take-away box slow motion
4k00:23Close up hands professional chef puts just now cooked pizza from oven inside a pizza box ready for delivery recipe take-out meat hot eat take-away box slow motion
Young Shocked Man Opening Oven Filled With Smoke In Kitchen. Bad cook guy burning dinner in electric oven. Handsome male open built-in oven with burnt meal
4k00:07Young Shocked Man Opening Oven Filled With Smoke In Kitchen. Bad cook guy burning dinner in electric oven. Handsome male open built-in oven with burnt meal
Chef adds spice to the soup, the view from the pan
hd00:31Chef adds spice to the soup, the view from the pan
Couple of male chefs clean the steel table and in restaurant kitchen after finished the day
hd00:13Couple of male chefs clean the steel table and in restaurant kitchen after finished the day
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords