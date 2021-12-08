 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Single black male waking up in bed looking at smart phone

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083550939
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV17.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
In Technology Research Facility: Female Project Manager Talks With Chief Engineer, they Consult Tablet Computer. Team of Industrial Engineers, Developers Work on Engine Design Using Computers
4k00:11In Technology Research Facility: Female Project Manager Talks With Chief Engineer, they Consult Tablet Computer. Team of Industrial Engineers, Developers Work on Engine Design Using Computers
Smiling african male student wear headset elearning study with online tutor teacher talk conference calling do video chat learn language make notes sit at home office desk look at laptop computer
4k00:17Smiling african male student wear headset elearning study with online tutor teacher talk conference calling do video chat learn language make notes sit at home office desk look at laptop computer
Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
4k00:17Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
Beautiful african woman IT engineer inspecting a secure server cabinet using modern technology laptop coworking with male technician in data center.
4k00:09Beautiful african woman IT engineer inspecting a secure server cabinet using modern technology laptop coworking with male technician in data center.
Senior male doctor videoconferencing woman remote patient consulting about corona virus pandemic during telemedicine video call in conference virtual webcam chat app. Over shoulder laptop screen view.
4k00:14Senior male doctor videoconferencing woman remote patient consulting about corona virus pandemic during telemedicine video call in conference virtual webcam chat app. Over shoulder laptop screen view.
Top View Zoom Out Shot: In the Office Businessman Sitting at the Wooden Desk Opens Laptop and Starts Working He Drinks Coffee, Types, Writes Emails, Surfs the Internet, Designs Software
4k00:07Top View Zoom Out Shot: In the Office Businessman Sitting at the Wooden Desk Opens Laptop and Starts Working He Drinks Coffee, Types, Writes Emails, Surfs the Internet, Designs Software

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Male IT Technician Working on a Laptop Standing Before Open Server Rack Cabinet in Big Data Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Male IT Technician Working on a Laptop Standing Before Open Server Rack Cabinet in Big Data Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
In the Near Future Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Transparent Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project. 4K UHD.
4k00:09In the Near Future Male and Female Computer Engineers Talk While Working on the Transparent Display Computer. Screen Shows Interactive Neural Network, Artificial Intelligence Project. 4K UHD.
In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
4k00:12In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords