 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Galati , Galati , Romania - 12 04 2021: Barge With Goods Sailing Across Danube River With Island In Background

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083542101
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4587.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV70.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of the barge cruising on the huge river. Along the river shore are green trees making beautiful reflection on the surface of the water. Footage made with drone, Danube river, Europe
4k00:18Aerial view of the barge cruising on the huge river. Along the river shore are green trees making beautiful reflection on the surface of the water. Footage made with drone, Danube river, Europe
Aerial view on tanker ship moving on the river Danube.
hd00:22Aerial view on tanker ship moving on the river Danube.
Aerial view on tanker ship moving on the river Danube.
hd00:22Aerial view on tanker ship moving on the river Danube.
31. October 2021. Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Editorial
hd00:3531. October 2021. Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Editorial
Danube River at Galati, Romania and a barge cargo ship slowly sailing
4k00:41Danube River at Galati, Romania and a barge cargo ship slowly sailing
Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river
hd00:30Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river
10. April 2021. Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Editorial
hd00:2910. April 2021. Novi Sad, Serbia. Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Editorial
Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Water transportation concept
hd00:30Cargo tanker barge ship or boat for grain crops and food sailing on the Danube river. Water transportation concept

Related video keywords