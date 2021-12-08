 
Ridderkerk , Netherlands - 11 09 2021: Aerial Over River Noord With Oceanco Yacht Builder Factory In Background Dolly Right

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083542077
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4950.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV84.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.7 MB

