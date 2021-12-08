All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
London , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 23 2021: barge carrying cargo containers on river thames. Westminster bridge in background
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083541765
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial view of a cargo ferry passing under the QE2 Dartford crossing on the River Thames, Kent / Essex England.
hd00:13CUTTY SARK TEA CLIPPER SHIP GREENWICH LONDON, ENGLAND - CIRCA 2008: Bow view of the Cutty Sark tea clipper ship docked on the river Thames in Greenwich. London, England
Related video keywords
archbigboatbridgebulkbusinesscanalcanal boatcargocarriercommercecommercialcontainerdaydeliverdeliveryeconomyen routeequipmentflatboatfreightgoodshaulheavyindustryinternationallargelocked offlogisticslondonmaritimemerchandisemetalmotorboatriverscowshipshippingstaticterminalthamestradetransporttransportationukvesselwaterwestminster bridge