 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

London , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 23 2021: barge carrying cargo containers on river thames. Westminster bridge in background

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083541765
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV83.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.4 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of a cargo ferry passing under the QE2 Dartford crossing on the River Thames, Kent / Essex England.
4k00:11Aerial view of a cargo ferry passing under the QE2 Dartford crossing on the River Thames, Kent / Essex England.
CUTTY SARK TEA CLIPPER SHIP GREENWICH LONDON, ENGLAND - CIRCA 2008: Bow view of the Cutty Sark tea clipper ship docked on the river Thames in Greenwich. London, England
hd00:13CUTTY SARK TEA CLIPPER SHIP GREENWICH LONDON, ENGLAND - CIRCA 2008: Bow view of the Cutty Sark tea clipper ship docked on the river Thames in Greenwich. London, England
2015 winter. London. Editorial A touristic boat sails in the river Thames.
hd00:122015 winter. London. Editorial A touristic boat sails in the river Thames.
Close up of a boat with passengers sailing on river Thames, London
4k00:16Close up of a boat with passengers sailing on river Thames, London

Related video keywords