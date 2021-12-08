All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Long Beach , California , United States - 11 25 2021: Long Beach, California USA - November 25, 2021: Establishing shot of the beach with a man fishing and the city in the background
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083541714
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|255.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|86.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:134K Aerial drone shot of Malibu Beach coastline in California with the blue Pacific Ocean with waves coming in and beach with nice houses on the background
4k00:41Aerial view of the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, California. United States. Traffic. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:09Aerial view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. USA. Daylight. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
hd00:22San Francisco City Bridge. The scene shows the city of San Francisco. The shot focuses on the downtown portion of the city. Traffic is shown moving on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:14Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
4k00:38Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Related video keywords
activityarchitecturebackdropbackgroundbeachbluebuildingbusinesscaliforniacastcityclearcoastcopy spacedestinationdockestablishingfishingharborhazehobbyislandlandscapelinelocationlong beachmanmorningnatureoceanpacificpoleportsandshipshipyardshotskyskylineterminaltourismtraveltripurbanusawadewavewestyard