 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Toronto , ON , Canada - 10 13 2021: Toronto hydro workers at work fixing lines along Queen Street East in the Beaches area

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083541528
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV815.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related video keywords