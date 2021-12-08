 
Stock video

Buenos Aires , Argentina - 10 01 2021: Male photographer walking through the city space holding a digital camera in his hands at night. Photographer and videographer concept

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083541432
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP441.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related video keywords