 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Kolkata , West bengal , India - 12 04 2021: Shot of a women performing ritual of chatt puja in the street road in front of the people in Kolkata.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083541372
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP489.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with sacred lamps under holy smoke, Durga aarati - sacred Durga Puja ritual - shot at night under colored light.
hd00:37Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with sacred lamps under holy smoke, Durga aarati - sacred Durga Puja ritual - shot at night under colored light.
KOLKATA , INDIA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 : Young Dhaakis (drummers) performing for Durga Aarti - Goddess Durga worship ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Biggest festival of Hinduism.
hd00:18KOLKATA , INDIA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 : Young Dhaakis (drummers) performing for Durga Aarti - Goddess Durga worship ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Biggest festival of Hinduism.
Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with conch shell under holy smoke, Durga Puja festival ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Hindu Festival.
hd00:26Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with conch shell under holy smoke, Durga Puja festival ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Hindu Festival.
Delhi, India - 28th Oct 2017: Crowd of people shopping in the Ambience shopping mall in Gurgaon. Wide shot showing the shops on multiple floors, the advertising screens and the huge area for retail
4k00:19Delhi, India - 28th Oct 2017: Crowd of people shopping in the Ambience shopping mall in Gurgaon. Wide shot showing the shops on multiple floors, the advertising screens and the huge area for retail
KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL / INDIA - JANUARY 29TH : Unidentified man cutting tree for making space available for urban growth. India is one of the fastest growing nations in the world, shot on 29.01.2017.
hd00:21KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL / INDIA - JANUARY 29TH : Unidentified man cutting tree for making space available for urban growth. India is one of the fastest growing nations in the world, shot on 29.01.2017.
A father and his daughter sit in a rickshaw in Calcutta / Kolkata, Bengal India. HD 1920 by 1080. Still shot.
hd00:10A father and his daughter sit in a rickshaw in Calcutta / Kolkata, Bengal India. HD 1920 by 1080. Still shot.
Locked-on shot of a tailor cutting cloth for sewing in textile factory, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
hd00:04Locked-on shot of a tailor cutting cloth for sewing in textile factory, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Locked-on shot of a tailor measuring cloth for sewing in textile factory, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
hd00:07Locked-on shot of a tailor measuring cloth for sewing in textile factory, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Related video keywords