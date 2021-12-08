All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Columbus , United States - 12 05 2021: Aerial drone view towards high rise in Downtown Columbus, twilight in Ohio, USA
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083541243
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|576.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Colorful rowhomes in urban American city. Rundown low income housing in USA. Aerial truck shot.
4k00:14Flying Above Historic Neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, USA. Overview on Downtown Under Cloudy Sky, Drone Shot
4k00:10Aerial of rowhomes. Colorful rowhouses, homes, apartments along urban city street in USA. Truck shot at magic hour.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16New York City Circa-2015, night aerial view tilting up from Columbus Circle featuring Midtown and Downtown Manhattan Skyline
4k00:35New York City Circa-2015, high angle aerial view of Columbus Circle and Central Park at Night
Related video keywords
aerialamericaarchitecturebackgroundbluebuildingbusinesscalmcapitalcentercitycityscapecolorfulcolumbusdawndistrictdowntowndroneduskeveninghigh risehighriseilluminatedilluminationlandmarklandscapeleveque towerlightmidwestmodernofficeohiooverpanoramariverfrontskyskylineskyscraperstate capitalstreetsunsetthe leveque tower residencestowardstraveltwilighturbanusavibrantview