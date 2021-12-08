 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Toronto , Ontario , Canada - 12 03 2021: Busy road in city downtown neighbourhood in district with shops on street - Sackville and Queen Street East in Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Nella Food Equipment

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083540493
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV81.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV40.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8 MB

Related stock videos

Downtown Toronto time lapse view, looking up at office building architecture in the financial district of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, zoom out.
4k00:14Downtown Toronto time lapse view, looking up at office building architecture in the financial district of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, zoom out.
Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
4k00:09Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
Huge epic wide city skyline views at night of the Toronto Canada downtown core. Office buildings, condominiums and urban modern architecture layer the skyline. Gardiner Expressway car traffic.
4k00:19Huge epic wide city skyline views at night of the Toronto Canada downtown core. Office buildings, condominiums and urban modern architecture layer the skyline. Gardiner Expressway car traffic.
Toronto, Canada, time lapse view of traffic and pedestrians crossing busy intersection at Yonge and Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.
4k00:25Toronto, Canada, time lapse view of traffic and pedestrians crossing busy intersection at Yonge and Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.
Aerial view of Toronto skyline, Centre Island and Lake Ontario on a summer day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tilt up.
4k00:32Aerial view of Toronto skyline, Centre Island and Lake Ontario on a summer day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tilt up.
Toronto Skyline Sunset Time Lapse Day to Night 4K 1080P Logos Removed
4k00:12Toronto Skyline Sunset Time Lapse Day to Night 4K 1080P Logos Removed
Toronto cityscape, aerial view of iconic Toronto skyline including the famous CN Tower, Ontario, Canada.
hd00:27Toronto cityscape, aerial view of iconic Toronto skyline including the famous CN Tower, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto, Canada in lockdown. A eerily deserted, empty downtown street during the covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Cold and grey day.
4k00:17Toronto, Canada in lockdown. A eerily deserted, empty downtown street during the covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Cold and grey day.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.

Related video keywords