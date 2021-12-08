All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Toronto , Ontario , Canada - 12 03 2021: Busy road in city downtown neighbourhood in district with shops on street - Sackville and Queen Street East in Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Nella Food Equipment
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083540493
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|81.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Downtown Toronto time lapse view, looking up at office building architecture in the financial district of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, zoom out.
4k00:09Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
4k00:19Huge epic wide city skyline views at night of the Toronto Canada downtown core. Office buildings, condominiums and urban modern architecture layer the skyline. Gardiner Expressway car traffic.
4k00:25Toronto, Canada, time lapse view of traffic and pedestrians crossing busy intersection at Yonge and Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.
4k00:32Aerial view of Toronto skyline, Centre Island and Lake Ontario on a summer day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tilt up.
hd00:27Toronto cityscape, aerial view of iconic Toronto skyline including the famous CN Tower, Ontario, Canada.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Related video keywords
architectureasphaltbackgroundbrandsbuildingbuildingsbusinessbusycanadacentercitycityscapecommercialcontemporarycrossdepartmentdistrictdowntowneuropefamousfashionhistoriclandscapelifestyleluxurymodernontariooutdooroutdoorspedestrianpeopleretailroadsceneshopstorestreettorontotourismtouristtowntransporttraveltwilighturbanviewvillagevintagewalk