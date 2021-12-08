All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Kolkata , West bengal , India - 12 04 2021: Aerial view of the people standing in the ganga river water steps with fruits and puja items for doing Indian Hindu wedding rituals in Kolkata.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083540424
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|121.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14VARANASI - INDIA - 10 JANUARY 2018. A group of priest performing Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Ganga Aarti is a religious prayer that takes place at the bank of the sacred river Ganga in Varanasi, India.
hd00:17KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA - 30 SEPTEMBER 2017: Idol of Goddess Durga is being immersed in Holy river Ganges. Celebrated by Hindus as "vijaya dashami", last day of Durga Puja festival in Bengal.
hd00:19KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA - 30 SEPTEMBER 2017: Idol of Goddess Durga is being immersed in Holy river Ganges. Celebrated by Hindus as "vijaya dashami", last day of Durga Puja festival in Bengal.
4k00:08Kolkata , West Bengal , India - 10 08 2021: Kolkata, India : People Doing tarpan during Mahalaya in Ganga river at morning
4k00:08Kolkata , West bengal , India - 12 04 2021: Slow motion shot of a women standing and holding Hindu ritual items in front of the ganga river water in Kolkata.
4k00:12Kolkata , West bengal , India - 12 04 2021: Shot of the people doing Hindu rituals during Haldi near the ganga river water steps in Kolkata.
4k00:08Kolkata , West bengal , India - 12 04 2021: Close-up shot of the people doing rituals for Hindu wedding ceremony near ganga river with fire smoke in Kolkata.
Related video keywords
asiaasianauspiciouscelebrationceremonycloseupcolorfulculturefestiveflowersfreshgangagodhappyhealthyhinduhinduismilluminatedindiaindiankolkatalampleafoccasionofferingplateprayerpujareligiousriceritualritualsriverrotatingsacredshellshotsunny daytraditiontraditionaltrayvarietyvariouswaterweddingwest bengalworshipyear