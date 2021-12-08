All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Incheon , South Korea - 11 14 2021: Incheon, South Korea - November 14, 2021: the man-made river at Central Park is busy with paddle boats
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083540382
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|186.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:35Aerial view of South Korea at Songdo Central Park in Songdo International Business Zone, Incheon City, South Korea
4k00:13Seoul, South Korea - October 16, 2017: Olympic billboard in passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport. Preparing to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. Accelerated time.
Related video keywords
activityarchitectureartificialasiaautumnbackgroundblueboatbuildingbusinesscentralcitycleardaydestinationdistrictenjoymententertainmentestablishingg towerglasshighriseincheonkorealakelocationman-mademodernnaturepaddleparkpeoplereflectionshotskyskylineskyscrapersongdosouthsunsettalltourismtowertraveltreeurbanviewvisitorwater