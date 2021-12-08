 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

London , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 23 2021: Uber river cruise boat on the River Thames viewed from Lambeth bridge. Westminster Bridge in the background.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083539998
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

London Buses go past St Paul's Cathedral
4k00:08London Buses go past St Paul's Cathedral
Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
4k00:12Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
Aerial shot of the famous landmark Big Ben and Houses of Parliament in London's city of Westminster, situated by the side of the river Thames.
hd00:12Aerial shot of the famous landmark Big Ben and Houses of Parliament in London's city of Westminster, situated by the side of the river Thames.
Aerial view flying over the Houses of Parliament and the Westminster bridge in London, England on a bright and sunny autumn day. The bridge joins the city of Westminster and the borough of Lambeth.
hd00:09Aerial view flying over the Houses of Parliament and the Westminster bridge in London, England on a bright and sunny autumn day. The bridge joins the city of Westminster and the borough of Lambeth.
following public boat filled with passengers early in the morning in Bangkok, Asia with panorama of skyscrapers
4k00:10following public boat filled with passengers early in the morning in Bangkok, Asia with panorama of skyscrapers
POV from a vehicle driving over tower bridge in London
hd00:21POV from a vehicle driving over tower bridge in London
Tower Bridge and Thames River Hyperlapse, London
4k00:10Tower Bridge and Thames River Hyperlapse, London
4K Aerial View Above The Thames River and Bridges in London. Cars Passing on a Bridge and a Train on a Railway Bridge on a Sunny Day.
4k00:294K Aerial View Above The Thames River and Bridges in London. Cars Passing on a Bridge and a Train on a Railway Bridge on a Sunny Day.

Related video keywords