All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Tapir resting on ground. Tapirus terrestris species. Living in jungles and forests of South and Central America. Tapir is closely related to horses and rhinos. called Brazilian tapir or lowland tapir.
B
By Benny Marty
- Stock footage ID: 1083537553
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24.64Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|77.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
amazonamericaamericananimalapirus terrestrisargentinabadakboliviabrazilbrazilian tapirclose upcolombiaendangeredfaunaforestguianasheadherbivorehoofhoofedhoovesindonesiajunglelowland tapirmammalmammaliamuzzlenaturalnaturenoseoutdoorparaguayperissodactylarainforestrestingsnoutsouth americasouth americansouth american tapirtapirtapiridaetapirustapirus terrestristerrestristropictropicalungulatevenezuelawildwildlife