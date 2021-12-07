All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
sitting adult European Buffalo of Europe or wisent grazing in the grass. Bison bonasus family. Also know as European wood bison.
B
By Benny Marty
- Stock footage ID: 1083535120
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 24.71Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|73.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Cute carpathian grizzley sitting on cliff top in the woods. Funny animal brown bear with tongue out roariong waiting food at sunset. Amazing landscape background. Wildlife.
hd00:31Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
4k00:29Bird of prey species - Tawny Owl (Strix aluco). An adult bird hidden into the beech forest foliage.
4k00:52Collared Flycatcher - Ficedula albicollis female sitting on the branch next his nesthole in the middle of the green forest, black and white bird with the insects in the beak, feeding chicks
hd00:34Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
4k00:32Ficedula albicollis - Collared Flycatcher black and white bird in the forest near his nest hole, arrival to the branch and going inside nest hole
Related video keywords
adultanimalartiodactylaaurochsbeastbialowieza forestbigbisonbison bonasusbonasusbovinaebovinebuffalobullcattleendangeredeuropeeuropeaneuropean bisonfaunagrassgrasslandgrazegrazinghabitatherbivoremalemammalmammaliameadownational parknatureoutdooroutdoorsplainpolandpowerreserveside viewsittingstandingsummertourist attractiontravel destinationwildwildernesswildlifewisentwoodwood bison