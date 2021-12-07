 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

sitting adult European Buffalo of Europe or wisent grazing in the grass. Bison bonasus family. Also know as European wood bison.

B

By Benny Marty

  • Stock footage ID: 1083535120
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 24.71Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV73.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.7 MB

Related stock videos

Cute carpathian grizzley sitting on cliff top in the woods. Funny animal brown bear with tongue out roariong waiting food at sunset. Amazing landscape background. Wildlife.
hd00:16Cute carpathian grizzley sitting on cliff top in the woods. Funny animal brown bear with tongue out roariong waiting food at sunset. Amazing landscape background. Wildlife.
Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
hd00:31Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
Bird of prey species - Tawny Owl (Strix aluco). An adult bird hidden into the beech forest foliage.
4k00:29Bird of prey species - Tawny Owl (Strix aluco). An adult bird hidden into the beech forest foliage.
Migrant hawker (Aeshna mixta)
4k00:37Migrant hawker (Aeshna mixta)
Collared Flycatcher - Ficedula albicollis female sitting on the branch next his nesthole in the middle of the green forest, black and white bird with the insects in the beak, feeding chicks
4k00:52Collared Flycatcher - Ficedula albicollis female sitting on the branch next his nesthole in the middle of the green forest, black and white bird with the insects in the beak, feeding chicks
Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
hd00:34Black woodpecker nesting. Black woodpecker with nest hole in the tree trunk. Forest with black woodpeckers and nest. Wildlife spring nesting scene with bird. Woodpecker parents with young.
Ficedula albicollis - Collared Flycatcher black and white bird in the forest near his nest hole, arrival to the branch and going inside nest hole
4k00:32Ficedula albicollis - Collared Flycatcher black and white bird in the forest near his nest hole, arrival to the branch and going inside nest hole
Goldcrest (Regulus regulus) is the smallest European bird. Singing with original sound.
hd00:40Goldcrest (Regulus regulus) is the smallest European bird. Singing with original sound.

Related video keywords