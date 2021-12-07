All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Asian camels resting on the grass. Camelus bactrianus, also called Arabian camel, living in the Middle East, Mongolia, and China.
B
By Benny Marty
- Stock footage ID: 1083535117
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24.3Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|86.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
abu dhabiafricaanimalarabarabiaarabianarabicaridasiaasianaustraliabactrianbactrian camelcamelcamelidcamelidaecameluscamelus bactrianuscamelus feruschinadaydesertdomesticdomesticateddromedariusdromedarydubaidunesemiratesfaunagrasshumpmammalmammaliamiddle eastmongolianaturenobodyoutdoorrestingsandsummersunnytransportationtraveltwo-humpedunited arab emirateswildwildernesswildlife