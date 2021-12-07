 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Asian camels resting on the grass. Camelus bactrianus, also called Arabian camel, living in the Middle East, Mongolia, and China.

B

By Benny Marty

  • Stock footage ID: 1083535117
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24.3Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV86.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV40.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8 MB

Related stock videos

The Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus) looks into camera, slow motion
hd00:21The Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus) looks into camera, slow motion
Dromedary resting lying on the sand on a sunny day
4k00:15Dromedary resting lying on the sand on a sunny day
white camel walks in the zoo
hd00:21white camel walks in the zoo
white camel walks in the zoo
hd00:09white camel walks in the zoo
white camel walks in the zoo
hd00:33white camel walks in the zoo
white camel walks in the zoo
hd00:24white camel walks in the zoo
Camels resting
hd00:27Camels resting
Bactrian brown camel at the zoo.
4k00:08Bactrian brown camel at the zoo.

Related video keywords