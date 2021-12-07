 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cappadocia Turkey Rock Drone Shot

V

By Value Creative

  • Stock footage ID: 1083532633
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related stock videos

4K Aerial view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys on July 2016, Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4k00:194K Aerial view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys on July 2016, Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4K Aeriel view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys on July 2016, Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4k00:204K Aeriel view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys on July 2016, Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Lots of hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
hd00:22GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Lots of hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
Flying hot air balloons in sunrising time
hd00:11Flying hot air balloons in sunrising time
GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Colorful hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
hd00:30GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Colorful hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
A lonely man walking around cappadocia. Cappadocia/Turkey
4k00:11A lonely man walking around cappadocia. Cappadocia/Turkey
Aerial view of fairy chimneys at Urgup, Cappadocia, Turkey, 2016
4k00:26Aerial view of fairy chimneys at Urgup, Cappadocia, Turkey, 2016
Cinematic footage of travelling girl watching the sunrise and hot air balloons taking off over valley in Cappadocia, Goreme, Turkey. Long Hair, Girl Model, travel Blogger and Influencer stylish
4k01:01Cinematic footage of travelling girl watching the sunrise and hot air balloons taking off over valley in Cappadocia, Goreme, Turkey. Long Hair, Girl Model, travel Blogger and Influencer stylish

Related video keywords