All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A mother started decorating the Christmas tree, hanging a pink Christmas ball. Boxes with the rest of the ornaments are in the background
N
By Nikola_Pesic
- Stock footage ID: 1083532477
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|978.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
a lot ofadultballballsbody partbokehboxesbranchcaucasiancelebrationchristmascloseupdecemberdecordecoratingdecorating christmas treedecorationfamilygirlgoldgreenhandhanghappyholdingholidayhomehouselightsmanmommothernewnew yearornamentornamentsparentpersonpinkpreparationputtingredroomseasonalshinystartedtreewomanxmasyear