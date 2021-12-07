 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

White lines texture random on black background.Abstract lines background motion texture

V

By VVadyab Pico

  • Stock footage ID: 1083531958
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
Night starry sky, milky way in night horizon, beautiful dark day time, stars shining, white. Star trails rolling. Nice clear weather.
hd00:30Night starry sky, milky way in night horizon, beautiful dark day time, stars shining, white. Star trails rolling. Nice clear weather.
Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
hd00:40Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
Abstract background luxury cloth or liquid wave. Milk wave isolated on white background, Cream splash, Silk texture or Satin Velvet material Abstract white elegant wallpaper design, luxurious concept
4k00:13Abstract background luxury cloth or liquid wave. Milk wave isolated on white background, Cream splash, Silk texture or Satin Velvet material Abstract white elegant wallpaper design, luxurious concept
Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Smoke, Cloud of cold fog in light spot background. Light, white, fog, cloud, black background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
4k00:12Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Smoke, Cloud of cold fog in light spot background. Light, white, fog, cloud, black background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
Glitch noise static television VFX pack. Visual video effects stripes background,tv screen noise glitch effect.Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:12Glitch noise static television VFX pack. Visual video effects stripes background,tv screen noise glitch effect.Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke Stream Effect 4K
4k00:16Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke Stream Effect 4K
White and grey smooth stripes abstract minimal geometric motion background. Video animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:30White and grey smooth stripes abstract minimal geometric motion background. Video animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.
4k00:23Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.
Multi colored powder flying in slow motion as camera pulls away and rotates, shot with high speed motion control.
4k00:27Multi colored powder flying in slow motion as camera pulls away and rotates, shot with high speed motion control.
MACRO, DOF, SLOW MOTION: Fragrant colorful peppercorns bounce out of the metal frying pan after falling onto the table. Cool shot of pepper flakes and whole peppercorns falling along with a pan.
4k00:18MACRO, DOF, SLOW MOTION: Fragrant colorful peppercorns bounce out of the metal frying pan after falling onto the table. Cool shot of pepper flakes and whole peppercorns falling along with a pan.
Three purple pastel balls rolling around circle on soft surface. Top view of spheres touching liquid material. 3D render animation. Seamless loop.
4k00:06Three purple pastel balls rolling around circle on soft surface. Top view of spheres touching liquid material. 3D render animation. Seamless loop.

Related video keywords