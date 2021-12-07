 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Pouring hot water for homemade sickness remedy medium shot slow motion

A

By AngelaAllen

  • Stock footage ID: 1083528628
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Brewing chamomile tea pouring hot water into a cast iron tea pot
4k00:15Brewing chamomile tea pouring hot water into a cast iron tea pot
Pouring fresh hot organic homemade ginger tea in glass cups with honey, lemon and ginger root. Immunity Boosting Antivirus Drink.
4k00:15Pouring fresh hot organic homemade ginger tea in glass cups with honey, lemon and ginger root. Immunity Boosting Antivirus Drink.
Herbal tea is disturbed by a spoon
hd00:18Herbal tea is disturbed by a spoon
Pasta boiling into the hot water. 4k Slow Motion Shot
4k00:34Pasta boiling into the hot water. 4k Slow Motion Shot
Super slow motion of put fresh chicken in boiling Thai soup
hd00:15Super slow motion of put fresh chicken in boiling Thai soup
Cooking pasta. Slow motion 200fps
hd00:18Cooking pasta. Slow motion 200fps
Cooking pasta. Slow motion 200fps
hd00:41Cooking pasta. Slow motion 200fps
Pouring hot water for homemade sickness remedy slider dolly shot close up
hd00:10Pouring hot water for homemade sickness remedy slider dolly shot close up

Related video keywords