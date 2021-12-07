 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Dipping fresh bread into tomato soup flat lay close up shot slider dolly selective focus

A

By AngelaAllen

  • Stock footage ID: 1083528604
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

A man dips a piece of bread in scrambled eggs with tomatoes and spices
4k00:14A man dips a piece of bread in scrambled eggs with tomatoes and spices
A female person enjoying yummy falafel and hummus plate with vegetables and bread in a summer cafe outdoors
hd00:18A female person enjoying yummy falafel and hummus plate with vegetables and bread in a summer cafe outdoors
Vegetarian burger prepared by chef cook at vegan restaurant
hd00:05Vegetarian burger prepared by chef cook at vegan restaurant
Hamburgers ready to be served on a silver tray Shooting Preparing burgers
hd00:15Hamburgers ready to be served on a silver tray Shooting Preparing burgers
Young woman dipping into spicy red sauce a piece of pita and biting it. Meal ingredients on wooden table in rustic kitchen.
hd00:11Young woman dipping into spicy red sauce a piece of pita and biting it. Meal ingredients on wooden table in rustic kitchen.
The man takes a piece of fried chicken from the plate and then dips it in tomato sauce
4k00:09The man takes a piece of fried chicken from the plate and then dips it in tomato sauce
A female person pick up a black olive with a fork and enjoying yummy falafel, hummus plate with vegetables and bread in a summer cafe outdoors.
hd00:07A female person pick up a black olive with a fork and enjoying yummy falafel, hummus plate with vegetables and bread in a summer cafe outdoors.
Close up of male hand dipping bread in soup, super slow motion 120fps
hd00:15Close up of male hand dipping bread in soup, super slow motion 120fps

Related video keywords