 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Happy birthday hand written on a gift tag medium shot hand held selective focus

A

By AngelaAllen

  • Stock footage ID: 1083526963
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Hands With Gift Zoom. Hands giving an opening gift, while camera zooms inside the box : with alpha matte
hd00:10Hands With Gift Zoom. Hands giving an opening gift, while camera zooms inside the box : with alpha matte
hands put a gift box on the table are presented with a gift
4k00:11hands put a gift box on the table are presented with a gift
hands put the gift box on the table
4k00:07hands put the gift box on the table
Funny Snowman Walking in Winter Forest Holding a Present Box Smiling. Beautiful Looped 3d Cartoon Animation. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept. Full HD 1920x1080.
hd00:10Funny Snowman Walking in Winter Forest Holding a Present Box Smiling. Beautiful Looped 3d Cartoon Animation. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept. Full HD 1920x1080.
Top view Close up woman hand wear sweater wraping and decorate christmas gift box on wood table with paper and xmas ornament.winter holiday celebration
4k00:26Top view Close up woman hand wear sweater wraping and decorate christmas gift box on wood table with paper and xmas ornament.winter holiday celebration
Christmas theme. Young woman puts the gifts under the Christmas tree. In the defocusing.
hd00:14Christmas theme. Young woman puts the gifts under the Christmas tree. In the defocusing.
Sparklers on the Green Screen
4k00:35Sparklers on the Green Screen
Happy family opening together holiday presents box sitting on floor on background New Year tree. Christmas present for friendly family. Christmas magic in holiday night
4k00:59Happy family opening together holiday presents box sitting on floor on background New Year tree. Christmas present for friendly family. Christmas magic in holiday night

Related video keywords