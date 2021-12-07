All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance. Twerk
A
By Alexey87
- Stock footage ID: 1083523651
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|691.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|16.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Cyclist Girl Workout Riding Bike In Summer Dress. Cycling In Sunset City Park.Pretty Lady Sport Recreation On Bicycle.Happy Girl Relaxing.Cyclist Woman Have Fun.Fit Woman In Dress Bike Holiday Cycling
4k00:21Woman Cyclist Happy Travel Hair Blowing On Bicycle. Cycling.Girl In Hat Cycling On Bike Sport Recreation.Beautiful Woman Hair Fluttering.Adorable Cyclist Recreation Workout.Vacation Holiday Fun Sport
hd00:16Young happy cheerful beautiful woman tourist. Adult Girl laughs has fun dancing in Dubai city beach. Hands raised to yellow sky sunset. blond long hair flying in motion. Straw beach hat. UAE 2020 4k
4k00:12Beautiful woman portrait smiling and enjoying the view at Dubai Mall with fountains in the background.
4k00:24Hair Flowing On Bike Holidays Cycling.Cyclist Woman Happy In Hat Hair Blowing.Girl Wearing Dress On Bike.Cycling Pretty Girl In Hat Vacation Holiday Fun Recreation Sport.Happy Cyclist Leisure Workout
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:17brunette model in gold dress dancing and lying on the table Attractive adorable young girl dancing sexy body camera movement
4k00:11gorgeous brunette model in a black evening dress with red lips. Beautiful attractive sexy girl walks with a languid look beautiful body
4k00:10Latin model in a gold dress plays with the camera and dances at the table. Back view. Attractive young young girl. Slow motion Pole dance
4k00:10Sexy brunette model in a gold dress dancing on the table Attractive beautiful young girl young body
4k00:04Latina girl in a gold dress dancing in the studio young girl model red lips pole dance. POV video twerk.
Related video keywords
allureattractionattractivebeautifulbeautyblack dress modelbrown-haired womanbrunettebrunette beautybrunette womancelebratecharmedclose-upclothesdressecstaticerotic figurefantasyfashionfashion designfashion womanfashionablefemalegirlgold dress womangorgeouslooks at the framelovelyluxuriousmodelmovement of curtainsnakedportraitposingpovprettyseductionseductivesensualitysexystudiostylishstylistunderwearvoguewearing