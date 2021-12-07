 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: People enjoy Ice-skating and relax at Bryant Park on first Sunday of December 05, 2021in New York City. Crowd of people visit at Winter Village Holiday Market and mor

S

By STUDIO BONOBO

  • Stock footage ID: 1083521203
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.2 MB

Related stock videos

Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
4k00:25Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
Slow motion of a female hand is touching a clear transparent water and enjoys the day at the sea alongside the waves of the boat. Concept of happiness, boat life and holidays in exotic places
4k00:18 Slow motion of a female hand is touching a clear transparent water and enjoys the day at the sea alongside the waves of the boat. Concept of happiness, boat life and holidays in exotic places
Male dance group performs in futuristic metallic neon costumes, 3D Rendering Animation.
4k00:13Male dance group performs in futuristic metallic neon costumes, 3D Rendering Animation.
woman walking into a huge modern contemporary home that she rented for a vacation, she is amazed about it
4k00:38woman walking into a huge modern contemporary home that she rented for a vacation, she is amazed about it
Close up of an young woman is enjoying and having relax in an indoor illuminated with night lights swimming pool in a luxury wellness center.
4k00:25Close up of an young woman is enjoying and having relax in an indoor illuminated with night lights swimming pool in a luxury wellness center.
Carefree vivacious woman funny housewife sing song dancing in decorated illuminated twinkle lights glowing xmas tree house hall on Christmas Eve. Female celebrate New Year feel alive and happy concept
4k00:14Carefree vivacious woman funny housewife sing song dancing in decorated illuminated twinkle lights glowing xmas tree house hall on Christmas Eve. Female celebrate New Year feel alive and happy concept
Picturesque View Of Happy Family Riding Ski And Heber Valley Mountains. Excellent beautiful shot of happy family looking to Heber Valley mountains in Utah.
4k00:09Picturesque View Of Happy Family Riding Ski And Heber Valley Mountains. Excellent beautiful shot of happy family looking to Heber Valley mountains in Utah.
silhouettes concert dancing jumping waving,Stage and audience,girl at a concert seating on shoulders raising her hands,Lot of people clapping at rave party,summer festival people crowd partying night
sd00:12silhouettes concert dancing jumping waving,Stage and audience,girl at a concert seating on shoulders raising her hands,Lot of people clapping at rave party,summer festival people crowd partying night

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Time Lapse: Skateboarders Moving Quickly Around Venice Skate Park - Venice Beach, California
4k00:16Time Lapse: Skateboarders Moving Quickly Around Venice Skate Park - Venice Beach, California
Portrait of a beautiful young tourist (girl), in a white dress, looks, with a backpack, in a straw hat, walking along rocks, sea background and mountains. Concept: recreation, beautiful view, sports.
4k00:18Portrait of a beautiful young tourist (girl), in a white dress, looks, with a backpack, in a straw hat, walking along rocks, sea background and mountains. Concept: recreation, beautiful view, sports.
Portrait of a beautiful young tourist (girl), in a white dress, looks, with a backpack, in a straw hat, walking along rocks, sea background and mountains. Concept: recreation, beautiful view, sports.
4k00:28Portrait of a beautiful young tourist (girl), in a white dress, looks, with a backpack, in a straw hat, walking along rocks, sea background and mountains. Concept: recreation, beautiful view, sports.

Related video keywords