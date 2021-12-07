 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: ( A crowd of people shop at The Holiday Market in Union Square on first weekend of December 04, 2021in New York City. Crowd of people and more than 100

S

By STUDIO BONOBO

  • Stock footage ID: 1083520225
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related stock videos

Shoppers at Busy Crowded Mall
hd00:15Shoppers at Busy Crowded Mall
Moscow/russia - Oct 31 2016: Lot of People in the Hall of the Exhibition Hall. Stands With the Landscape. Urban Forum. Urban Exhibition. Exhibition People. Many People. Moscow, Russia
hd00:09Moscow/russia - Oct 31 2016: Lot of People in the Hall of the Exhibition Hall. Stands With the Landscape. Urban Forum. Urban Exhibition. Exhibition People. Many People. Moscow, Russia
Hyperlapse of night market at Kabukicho in Shinjuku Tokyo. Japan
4k00:06Hyperlapse of night market at Kabukicho in Shinjuku Tokyo. Japan
Crowded people walk through the market.
hd00:10Crowded people walk through the market.
EVENTS IN LJUBLJANA JULIJ-AVGUST 2016 At one of the stands at the Open Kitchen food market two chefs are making fresh hot dogs. A man is also putting a pickle inside the hot dog. Close-up shot.
hd00:16EVENTS IN LJUBLJANA JULIJ-AVGUST 2016 At one of the stands at the Open Kitchen food market two chefs are making fresh hot dogs. A man is also putting a pickle inside the hot dog. Close-up shot.
JODHPUR, INDIA - 23 OCTOBER 2014: Large crowds walk through the streets of Jodhpur, in anticipation of the annual Diwali festival in India.
4k00:25JODHPUR, INDIA - 23 OCTOBER 2014: Large crowds walk through the streets of Jodhpur, in anticipation of the annual Diwali festival in India.
Video shot in Arkhangelsk. In the picture, a crowd of young people go to the balls at the demonstration. slow motion
hd00:28Video shot in Arkhangelsk. In the picture, a crowd of young people go to the balls at the demonstration. slow motion
Shopping in mall, walking people, blurred background. Time lapse.
hd00:15Shopping in mall, walking people, blurred background. Time lapse.

Related video keywords