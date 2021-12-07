 
Howrah, West Bengal, India - 25th October 2020 : Goddess Durga is being worshipped by masked Hindu priest with holy pradip during sondhipujo aarti. Puja during corona virus pandemic.

By Rudra Narayan Mitra

  • Stock footage ID: 1083520084
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV852 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.7 MB

