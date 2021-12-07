All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Howrah, West Bengal, India - 24th October 2020 : Dhaakis are playing dhaaks while vog, the holy food is being offered to Goddess Durga. Her idol is covered with Sari, the women wear of Bengali ladies.
R
- Stock footage ID: 1083520039
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|777.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:37Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with sacred lamps under holy smoke, Durga aarati - sacred Durga Puja ritual - shot at night under colored light.
hd00:21Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Priest praying to Goddess Durga using Chamor - a kind of fan, a fly-whisk made of yaks tail used for fanning , as a ritual of Durga Puja festival celebration.
4k00:26A Hindu priest or pandit standing in the water on the banks of the Ganges, bowing before the Sun in the morning and offering Suryanamaskar, and praying to the morning sun on the banks of Varanasi.
hd00:18KOLKATA , INDIA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 : Young Dhaakis (drummers) performing for Durga Aarti - Goddess Durga worship ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Biggest festival of Hinduism.
hd00:06Monk in orange clothes waves with fan near shivlinga decorated with flowers evening hindu ceremony Aarti inside Shiva temple
hd00:26Kolkata, India - October 16, 2018 : Young Hindu Priest worshipping Goddess Durga with conch shell under holy smoke, Durga Puja festival ritual. - shot at night under colored light. Hindu Festival.
4k00:25Howrah, West Bengal, India - 5th October 2019 : Hindu Bengali priests chanting Sanskrit shlokas and offering Sari, prayimg to Goddess Durga, Durga aarti , inside Durga Puja pandal. Hindu ritual.
Related video keywords
bengalibengali ladiesbengaliscelebrationceremonycoverculturedevoteedhaakdhaakidhakdressdrumdrummerdurgadurga puja festivaldurgotsobfeedingfestivalgoddessgoddess durgagoddess durga voghinduhinduismholyholy foodidolindiaindian festivalindian goddesskolkataofferingoffering vogpeoplepriestpujapuja pandalpurohitreligionreligiousritualsaritraditionalvogwest bengalwhitewomenwearworshipworshipping