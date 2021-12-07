 
Howrah, West Bengal, India - 24th October 2020 : Dhaakis are playing dhaaks while vog, the holy food is being offered to Goddess Durga. Her idol is covered with Sari, the women wear of Bengali ladies.

By Rudra Narayan Mitra

  • Stock footage ID: 1083520039
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV777.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

