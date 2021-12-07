 
Howrah, West Bengal, India - 29th June 2020 : Hindu priest worshipping idol of God Jagannath, Balaram and Suvodra inside pandal. Ratha jatra festival is famous Hindu festival in India.

By Rudra Narayan Mitra

  • Stock footage ID: 1083519991
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV62.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.3 MB

