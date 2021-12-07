 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

ANURADHAPURA, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 04, 2020: At the entrance to the Ruwanweliseya Dagaba temple complex

K

By Karasev Viktor

  • Stock footage ID: 1083519907
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4159.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.3 MB

Related stock videos

ANURADHAPURA, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 04, 2020:. At the entrance to the territory of the ancient Ruwanweliseya Dagaba
4k00:20ANURADHAPURA, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 04, 2020:. At the entrance to the territory of the ancient Ruwanweliseya Dagaba
At the giant Ruwanweliseya Dagoba stupa. Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
4k00:17At the giant Ruwanweliseya Dagoba stupa. Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
The view on the old giant Ruwanweliseya Dagoba stupa. Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
4k00:24The view on the old giant Ruwanweliseya Dagoba stupa. Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
Ruwanweliseya stupa, Anuradhapura
4k00:15Ruwanweliseya stupa, Anuradhapura
Ruwanweliseya and Abayagiriya Aerial 4k
4k00:15Ruwanweliseya and Abayagiriya Aerial 4k

Related video keywords