 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

MIHINTALE, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 05, 2020: View of the Aradhana Gala rock (Invitation Rock) in the early morning

K

By Karasev Viktor

  • Stock footage ID: 1083519766
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4218.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related video keywords