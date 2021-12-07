All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
GALLE, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 15, 2020: View of the city mosque and the old lighthouse on a sunny day
K
- Stock footage ID: 1083519751
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|158 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:41Train crossing Nine Arches Bridge and enters tunnel in foggy morning with clouds of mist above mountains overgrown with green tropical forest in Ella Sri Lanka
4k00:07Sunset over the Lion Rock in Sigiriya, Sri Lanka. Aerial view of the tropical forest with mountains. Time-lapse
4k00:23Drone flying over beautiful coastline of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Amazing aerial view of busy city street and ocean waves.
4k00:14Bronze statues of benevolent Buddhas sitting in meditation on the modern city by the lake background timelapse at sunrise time.
4k00:26Tourists visiting famous Lion Rock fortress with ancient gardens world heritage in Sri Lanka. Aerial view on amazing landscape near Sigiriya. Zooming video
hd00:15Aerial view of Colombo, Sri Lanka modern buildings with coastal promenade area. Time-lapse of car traffic during the day. Ocean waves
4k00:07View of people going down the Lion Rock in Sigiriya, Sri Lanka. Aerial view of the tropical forest with mountains. Time-lapse of sunset sky