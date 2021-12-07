 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 1, 2021: People crowd in city center after quarantine, tourists and citizens in masks, life after covid 19

V

By VN_KK

  • Stock footage ID: 1083519733
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV122.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.3 MB

Related stock videos

Time lapse of a circular hall in a mall center, with people walking for shopping. Wide view. 4K
4k00:18Time lapse of a circular hall in a mall center, with people walking for shopping. Wide view. 4K
BARCELONA, SPAIN 20 JANUARY 2020: In center street crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
4k00:15BARCELONA, SPAIN 20 JANUARY 2020: In center street crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
BARCELONA, SPAIN, 1 MAY 2019: Crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
4k00:20BARCELONA, SPAIN, 1 MAY 2019: Crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
Gibraltar, Spain - November 8, 2019: People crowd and roaming between shops and stalls on the main street of Gibraltar Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory and headland, on Spain
4k00:11Gibraltar, Spain - November 8, 2019: People crowd and roaming between shops and stalls on the main street of Gibraltar Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory and headland, on Spain
BARCELONA, SPAIN 10 AUGUST 2019: Crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street crossroad in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
4k00:14BARCELONA, SPAIN 10 AUGUST 2019: Crowd of anonymous people walking on busy city street crossroad in Barcelona pedestrians and tourists sunset silhouette
Barcelona Spain 01 18 2020- seller of antique items in the market. man sells vintage badges, watches, paintings, jewelry at the flea market, top view
4k00:16Barcelona Spain 01 18 2020- seller of antique items in the market. man sells vintage badges, watches, paintings, jewelry at the flea market, top view
BARCELONA, SPAIN, 20 JULY 2019: african migrants street vendors sell fake chinese counterfeit goods along sidewalk at sunset with tourists walking, refugee crisis in europe
4k00:21BARCELONA, SPAIN, 20 JULY 2019: african migrants street vendors sell fake chinese counterfeit goods along sidewalk at sunset with tourists walking, refugee crisis in europe
BARCELONA, SPAIN, 20 JULY 2019: african migrants street vendors sell fake chinese counterfeit goods along sidewalk at sunset with tourists walking, refugee crisis in europe
4k00:12BARCELONA, SPAIN, 20 JULY 2019: african migrants street vendors sell fake chinese counterfeit goods along sidewalk at sunset with tourists walking, refugee crisis in europe

Related video keywords