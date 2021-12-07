 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

PSKOV, RUSSIA - July 18, 2020: July evening at the Pskov Kremlin

K

By Karasev Viktor

  • Stock footage ID: 1083519688
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4361.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY, 2017: Roof top view at white night of Nevsky prospect, Saint-Petersburg, Russia
4k00:30ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY, 2017: Roof top view at white night of Nevsky prospect, Saint-Petersburg, Russia
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY, 2017: Aerial view of Kazan Cathedral and Nevsky Prospect in Saint Petersburg, Russia
4k00:24ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY, 2017: Aerial view of Kazan Cathedral and Nevsky Prospect in Saint Petersburg, Russia
MOSCOW - JULY 5: Moscow International Business Center, July 5, 2010, Moscow, Russia. MIBC is expected to become the first zone in Russia to combine business activity, living space and entertainment into one single development.
hd00:11MOSCOW - JULY 5: Moscow International Business Center, July 5, 2010, Moscow, Russia. MIBC is expected to become the first zone in Russia to combine business activity, living space and entertainment into one single development.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 2016: The time lapse of the Saint Basil's (Resurrection) Cathedral tops.
4k00:08MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 2016: The time lapse of the Saint Basil's (Resurrection) Cathedral tops.
MOSCOW - JULY 3: A sun set drone Aerial Real time video of huge skyscraper building at Moscow-City business centre, 4K UHD on July 3, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Camera moving slow left. Moscow skyline.
4k00:09MOSCOW - JULY 3: A sun set drone Aerial Real time video of huge skyscraper building at Moscow-City business centre, 4K UHD on July 3, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Camera moving slow left. Moscow skyline.
Russia, Saint-Petersburg, 03 July 2016: Palace Square with night illumination, Winter Palace, Hermitage, Alexander Column, reflection in a water pool after a rain, a lot tourists, sunset, water mirror
hd00:30Russia, Saint-Petersburg, 03 July 2016: Palace Square with night illumination, Winter Palace, Hermitage, Alexander Column, reflection in a water pool after a rain, a lot tourists, sunset, water mirror
VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - JULY 14, 2017: Walking along beautiful Sport quay and promenade full of people. Amur bay is on the left. Sunny evening
4k00:09VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - JULY 14, 2017: Walking along beautiful Sport quay and promenade full of people. Amur bay is on the left. Sunny evening
RUSSIA, SAINT PETERSBURG, JULY, 2016: Passing under the bridge Palace Embankment near the Summer Garden in St Petersburg, July 2016 in St Petersburg Russian Federation
4k00:18RUSSIA, SAINT PETERSBURG, JULY, 2016: Passing under the bridge Palace Embankment near the Summer Garden in St Petersburg, July 2016 in St Petersburg Russian Federation

Related video keywords