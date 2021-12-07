All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 25, 2020: City traffic view in Almaty city, Kazakhstan
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083519625
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|102.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|64.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Transport interchange in a big city. Long traffic jam. A huge number of cars pass by. A large trucker's truck is visible. Muddy roads, heavy car exhaust. Bad ecology of the city of Almaty.
4k00:05night in the city of Almaty, Downtown, heavy traffic on the main thoroughfares, filmed during the 2017 Winter Universiade
hd00:18ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - 9 JULY 2013: Traffic drives on a large road in front of one of the golden office towers in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital city
4k00:11Transport interchange in a big city. Long bridge. A huge number of cars pass through. A large trucker's truck is visible. Muddy roads and white snow. Strong exhaust. Bad ecology of the city of Almaty
4k00:14Almaty, Kazakhstan - November 3, 2017: The complex of buildings along Al-Farabi avenue in Almaty, Kazakhstan.