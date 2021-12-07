 
Fergus, Ontario, Canada November 2021 Gay and trans pride flags after students bullied at high school in Canada

By Stock1a

  • Stock footage ID: 1083518626
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV264.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

