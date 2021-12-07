All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Waterloo, Ontario, Canada December 2021 Cell tower site antenna and electronics tech on building roof
S
By Stock1a
- Stock footage ID: 1083518590
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|323.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:42Waterloo, Ontario, Canada December 2021 Cell tower site antenna and electronics tech on building roof
hd00:28Waterloo, Ontario, Canada December 2021 Cell tower site antenna and electronics tech on building roof