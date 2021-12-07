 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2021 Massive gridlock traffic jam in downtown Toronto business district

S

By Stock1a

  • Stock footage ID: 1083518584
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV230.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2 NOVEMBER 2015: Busy traffic during rush hour in central Shanghai, air pollution and smog, city center, urban China
hd00:14SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2 NOVEMBER 2015: Busy traffic during rush hour in central Shanghai, air pollution and smog, city center, urban China
Close up urban city traffic light changing to green from red signal cars to proceed across intersection. Safety for drivers and pedestrians in crosswalk. New York City.
4k00:21Close up urban city traffic light changing to green from red signal cars to proceed across intersection. Safety for drivers and pedestrians in crosswalk. New York City.
timelapse of traffic on freeway in downtown los angeles at night
hd00:15timelapse of traffic on freeway in downtown los angeles at night
Hong Kong, China - CIRCA April, 2007: Bird's eye view of thick traffic on a crowded highway
hd00:23Hong Kong, China - CIRCA April, 2007: Bird's eye view of thick traffic on a crowded highway
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - 20 OCTOBER 2016: FPV Stuck in heavy traffic on multiple lane highway towards iconic Chicago city skyline. Rush hour on busy jammed interstate freeway in Chicago, Illinois USA
4k00:25CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - 20 OCTOBER 2016: FPV Stuck in heavy traffic on multiple lane highway towards iconic Chicago city skyline. Rush hour on busy jammed interstate freeway in Chicago, Illinois USA
night time rush of traffic at a roundabout in barcelona
hd00:07night time rush of traffic at a roundabout in barcelona
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 28 DECEMBER 2014: Overview of a busy junction during rush hour, in the Motijheel area, Dhaka's financial district.
4k00:19DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 28 DECEMBER 2014: Overview of a busy junction during rush hour, in the Motijheel area, Dhaka's financial district.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2 NOVEMBER 2015: Busy traffic during rush hour in central Shanghai, air pollution and smog, city center, urban China
4k00:14SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2 NOVEMBER 2015: Busy traffic during rush hour in central Shanghai, air pollution and smog, city center, urban China

Related video keywords