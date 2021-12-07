All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Parthenium is a genus of North American shrubs in the sunflower tribe within the daisy family and subfamily Asteroideae.
D
- Stock footage ID: 1083518146
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|439.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|129 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25.4 MB
Related video keywords
alternative medicineasteraceaebachelor's buttonsbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanybouquetchamomilechrysanthemumchrysanthemum partheniumcorymbosumfeverfewflorafloralfloricultureflowerflower farmingfreshgardengardeninggolden feathergolden feverfewgreengreeneryhealthyherbherbaceousleafmeadowmedicinemigraine headachenaturalnatureornamentaloutdoorsperennialplantpyrethrumpyrethrum partheniumseasonspringtimesummertanacetumwhitewildwild flowers