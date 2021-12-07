 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Parthenium is a genus of North American shrubs in the sunflower tribe within the daisy family and subfamily Asteroideae.

D

By Debu Durllabh

  • Stock footage ID: 1083518146
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4439.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV129 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.4 MB

Related video keywords