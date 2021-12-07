 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

ATHENS, GREECE - JUNE 17, 2021: Changing of the presidential Guards (Evzones) ceremony takes place in front of the Greek Parliament Building and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

U

By Untitled Title

  • Stock footage ID: 1083517897
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 16, 2016: close up of guards in brown everyday uniform marching at the parliament in athens, greece
4k00:11ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 16, 2016: close up of guards in brown everyday uniform marching at the parliament in athens, greece
ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 4, 2016: guards in white uniforms cross in front of the tomb of the unknown soldier at parliament in athens, greece
4k00:08ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 4, 2016: guards in white uniforms cross in front of the tomb of the unknown soldier at parliament in athens, greece
Evzone,Ceremonial guards at the Greek Parliament,Athens. Series of clips of the ceremonial guards (evzones) outside the Greek Parliament building.
hd00:10Evzone,Ceremonial guards at the Greek Parliament,Athens. Series of clips of the ceremonial guards (evzones) outside the Greek Parliament building.
Editorial September 6 2015 Athens,Syntagma,Greece.4K 30p Motion control pan timelapse at night showing the Greek parliament building and the vehicles and pedestrian traffic of Panepistimiou street..
4k00:12Editorial September 6 2015 Athens,Syntagma,Greece.4K 30p Motion control pan timelapse at night showing the Greek parliament building and the vehicles and pedestrian traffic of Panepistimiou street..
ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 4, 2016: marching band at changing of the guard ceremony at the greek parliament in athens, greece
4k00:06ATHENS, GREECE- SEPTEMBER, 4, 2016: marching band at changing of the guard ceremony at the greek parliament in athens, greece
Greek parliament change of guards ceremony.100-25p slow motion shot of tourists and people watching the change of guard (evzones at the statue of the unknown soldier. No faces/logos visible.
hd00:18Greek parliament change of guards ceremony.100-25p slow motion shot of tourists and people watching the change of guard (evzones at the statue of the unknown soldier. No faces/logos visible.
GREECE, ATHENS, JUNE 7, 2013: Greek national guards (Evzones) in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near building of Parliament. Changing of the Guard, Athens, Greece, June 7, 2013
hd00:12GREECE, ATHENS, JUNE 7, 2013: Greek national guards (Evzones) in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near building of Parliament. Changing of the Guard, Athens, Greece, June 7, 2013
Day to night timelapse of the Greek parliament as tourists gather to photograph the ceremonial guards. Sequence has been deflickered and all unwanted elements have been digitally removed.
4k00:20Day to night timelapse of the Greek parliament as tourists gather to photograph the ceremonial guards. Sequence has been deflickered and all unwanted elements have been digitally removed.

Related video keywords