 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Single black male using smart phone browsing social media at home on sofa

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083516550
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV592.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
4k00:17Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
Happy senior elderly 70s man user holding smart phone watching mobile video calling online looking at screen relaxing on couch at home, older grandparent learn using modern technology gadget concept.
4k00:16Happy senior elderly 70s man user holding smart phone watching mobile video calling online looking at screen relaxing on couch at home, older grandparent learn using modern technology gadget concept.
Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
Smiling young adult man vlogger look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using computer app recording blog vlog sit on sofa at home, close up webcam view, videochat concept
4k00:14Smiling young adult man vlogger look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using computer app recording blog vlog sit on sofa at home, close up webcam view, videochat concept
Happy afro american man wear glasses relax with laptop looking away dreaming resting on sofa at home, smiling young mixed race guy lounge on couch with notebook feel satisfied concept, close up view
4k00:07Happy afro american man wear glasses relax with laptop looking away dreaming resting on sofa at home, smiling young mixed race guy lounge on couch with notebook feel satisfied concept, close up view
Happy senior 80s grandfather look talk to camera at home video calling recording vlog, smiling elderly adult man sit on sofa communicate in online chat, webcam view, old people making videocall
4k00:24Happy senior 80s grandfather look talk to camera at home video calling recording vlog, smiling elderly adult man sit on sofa communicate in online chat, webcam view, old people making videocall
Unrecognizable couple sitting together on couch at home, watching tv shows with chroma-key green screen and eating unhealthy food 4k footage template
4k00:18Unrecognizable couple sitting together on couch at home, watching tv shows with chroma-key green screen and eating unhealthy food 4k footage template
Happy african couple renters owners tenants sit on sofa use digital tablet on moving day in new house, black man and woman relax on couch with boxes discuss interior design online idea renovate home
hd00:16Happy african couple renters owners tenants sit on sofa use digital tablet on moving day in new house, black man and woman relax on couch with boxes discuss interior design online idea renovate home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Same sex couple family watching TV on sofa
4k00:12Same sex couple family watching TV on sofa
Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same sex couple family on the couch using digital tablet
4k00:10Same sex couple family on the couch using digital tablet
Same sex couple family on the couch watching digital tablet
4k00:21Same sex couple family on the couch watching digital tablet
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords