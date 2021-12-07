All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black Male using laptop on sofa, working from home, technology
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083516535
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|15.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14 In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:10Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultafrican-american ethnicityarchitectblack ethnicityblack peoplebusiness finance and industrybusinessmancomputercreative occupationday in the life seriesdesign professionaldomestic lifeentrepreneureyeglasseseyewearfashionablegay manhome financeshome interiorhome officehome ownershiphouseindoorslaptoplgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesliving roommalemature adultmenmodernone personpeoplepillowprofessional occupationreal peopleresidential buildingsofatechnologytelecommutingtraderusing laptopwireless technologywood - materialworking