All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Businessman working from home talking on telephone and drinking coffee
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083516508
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06the guy is sitting in a hammock in a restaurant or cafe on the summer terrace, talking on the phone.
hd00:09the guy is sitting in a hammock in a restaurant or cafe on the summer terrace, talking on the phone.
4k00:10the guy is sitting in a hammock in a restaurant or cafe on the summer terrace, talking on the phone.
hd00:13the guy is sitting in a hammock in a restaurant or cafe on the summer terrace, talking on the phone.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultafrican-american ethnicityarchitectblack ethnicitybusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness personbusinessmancoffee cupcommunicationconnectionday in the life seriesdomestic lifeentrepreneureyeglasseseyeweargay manhome financeshome interiorhome officehome ownershiphouseindoorslgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesliving roommalemature adultmenmid adultmobile phonemorningnote padoccupationone personpeopleprofessional occupationreal peopleresidential buildingretirementsmart phonesofatalkingtechnologytelecommutingtelephoneusing phonewireless technology