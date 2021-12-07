All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Single black male at designer home drinking coffee and contemplating in kitchen
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083516502
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|14.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Classy and Handsome Young Businessman Dances Energetically at His Kitchen. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:29Happy business man talking phone at home. Happy businessman using mobile phone at kitchen. Portrait of smiling professional have conversation on smartphone. Handsome person talk cellphone
4k00:08Chef cooking food with burning fire in slow motion. Focused chef throwing asian food in frying pan with flame at kitchen. Male chef preparing flambe dish with fire flames at restaurant
4k00:09Old man baker portrait looking straight to the camera in a big bakery industry he enjoying the time at his work place
4k00:24Depressed young businessman sitting on floor in kitchen. Portrait of anxious handsome man on kitchen floor having business or personal problems feeling stressed and desperate
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultafrican-american ethnicityarchitectblack ethnicityblack peoplebusiness finance and industrybusiness personbusinessmancoffee - drinkconfidencecreative occupationday in the life seriesdesign professionaldomestic lifeentrepreneureyeglasseseyewearfashionablegay manhandsome peoplehome interiorhome officehome ownershiphouseindoorskitchenkitchen counterlgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesmalemature adultmenmodernmorningoccupationone personprofessional occupationreal peopleresidential buildingretirementsuccesstechnologytelecommutingtraderwireless technologywood - materialworkingworking at home